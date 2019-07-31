The Breann’s country style wraparound porch sends a welcoming message to visitors, as well as to family members returning home at the end of the day.
That same friendly atmosphere carries over on the interior as well. Skylights brighten a spacious vaulted family room with tall windows and a glass door that opens onto another railed deck at the rear. A small bathroom is hidden behind a door in the vaulted entryway, convenient to all of the family living areas. A roomy closet is just across the passageway.
More vaulted ceilings add elegance to the dining room and living room. Both rooms are comfortably large. A huge bay window in the living room faces across the covered porch and beyond.
The kitchen is huge, but still efficient. This is achieved by clustering the most heavily used features cooktop, sink and refrigerator, in a tight triangle. Windows on two sides create a garden window effect in front of the sink. A dishwasher and trash compactor is next to the sink.
Kitchen storage space is more than generous. A built-in hutch fills one wall of the nook, protecting crystal and china from dust while allowing daily appreciation of these family heirlooms. The large walk-in pantry has face framing on one side, providing direct access to shelves from the kitchen. You can also enter the kitchen from the garage.
Bedrooms and a utility room are down the hall to the right of the entry. Amenities in the spacious owners’ suite include a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with raised spa tub, oversized shower and a dressing room with a basin in the vanity.
Two of the three other bedrooms have skylit private bathrooms. The utility room has a fold-down ironing board and plenty of counter space for folding clothes.
For a limited time receive 15% off construction plans for this plan of the week. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is a great tool to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Order on line or search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes at www.ldiplans.com, call 541-913-7712 or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate BREANN (332-140) and your e mail address.
