Tri-plexes are becoming extremely popular with landlords, as the cost of construction is less expensive. It also makes sense that there would be extra money with one more residence and would provide more housing. The Danyelle (407-52) has the advantage over a number of tri-plex plans in that each of these units has a single car garage on the front.
The two outside units each have 922 square feet of living space. There are two bedrooms, one of which is the master bedroom. It has a large walk-in closet and its own private sink and toilet. A pocket door separates the main bathroom with the tub from the master bath.
The living room and the dining room run lengthwise of the modular and can be used as two rooms or incorporated into one great room. Because these units are only two bedrooms, it provides a larger area for use as a living/dining room. It also provides an area off the kitchen for each unit to have its own washer and dryer.
The kitchen has a good amount of counter and cabinet space. There is a walkway completely through the kitchen area into the utility and on into the garage. This makes unloading groceries an easier and dryer task. The utility room contains more cabinets and a long folding table along with the water heater for this unit.
The middle unit is slightly larger than the outer two with 958 square feet. The two bedrooms and the bathrooms are enlarged to provide more space. This unit is laid out opposite of the two outer units. The living/dining room area is on the left with the bedrooms on the right. With this arrangement, it provides an open courtyard effect between the two units that are facing each other.
The two units on the right have the bedrooms back to back with a soundboard between. The middle and left units have a shared living/dining room wall.
The Danyelle (407-42) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar e mailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, e mail scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your e mail address.
