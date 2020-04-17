As Americans are spending more time at home, parents may be looking for meal inspiration to keep the whole family happy. The Beef Checkoff is here with recipes that everyone in the family can enjoy and even make together. This cookie is definitely worth a try! Creamy peanut butter and chocolaty hazelnut spread and highlighted by the smoky and salty flavors of Beef Jerky. Visit www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com for more beef recipes.
Peanut Butter, Chocolate-Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip Beef Jerky Cookies
Ingredients
3/4 cup butter, softened (1-1/2 sticks)
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread
1 egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2/3 cup finely chopped beef jerky
1/4 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
Cooking
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine butter, sugars, peanut butter and hazelnut-chocolate spread in large bowl. Using hand or stand mixer, mix until and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix until fully incorporated.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl; whisk together. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; mix until fully incorporated; do not over mix. Add in jerky and chocolate chips. Divide dough into 24 equal balls. Place on 2 ungreased shallow-rimmed baking sheets. Bake in 350 degree F oven 13 to 15 minutes or until tops are evenly cracked. Cool 10 minutes before serving.
