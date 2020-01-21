From Family Features
While breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day by many, having the same predictable dishes over and over can make this essential mealtime a particularly boring one.
Spice up the start of your day with a breakfast that’s full of flavor. Delight your taste buds with an instant boost by adding bacon to your morning meal with these Sticky Cinnamon Bacon Roll-ups.
Sticky Cinnamon Bacon Roll-ups
Recipe courtesy of Farmland
Nonstick cooking spray
12 slices Farmland Applewood Smoked or Honey and Maple Bacon
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup melted butter
4 flour tortillas (8 inches)
2 tablespoons applesauce
Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
Cook bacon according to package directions; drain. Combine cinnamon and sugar; mix well.
Brush melted butter on both sides of each tortilla; coat both sides with cinnamon sugar.
Place three slices bacon and 2 teaspoons applesauce on one edge of tortilla. Roll up and place seam-side down in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Bake 12 to 16 minutes until sugar mixture is bubbly. Cut tortilla roll-ups in half before serving. Serve warm.
