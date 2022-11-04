Families can expect their holiday turkeys to be more expensive than ever this year due to the combination of inflation and avian influenza.
The price of uncooked poultry, including turkey, was up 17% in September from the same time last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Michael Boland, a professor in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, said the price of turkey is rising dramatically in 2022.
“As we’ve seen over the last several months, food prices across the board are on the rise, and the Thanksgiving turkey is no exception. Not only are turkey suppliers dealing with inflation and the rising costs of packaging, transportation and energy — but this year farmers are also battling avian influenza.
"Over 250 commercial bird flocks across the country have been affected, according to the USDA. The deadly disease means limited availability, which is contributing to higher prices at the grocery store. Restaurant and food service will likely have smaller sized turkeys due to the shortage.”
Boland is a professor in the Department of Applied Economics in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences. His areas of interest include agribusiness, cooperatives, industrial organization and supply chain. His research focuses on economic issues affecting the governance of agricultural and food supply or value chains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.