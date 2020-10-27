Session #1 - 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.
Strategies for Cotton Production in the High Plains
Seth Byrd, Oklahoma State University Cotton Extension Specialist
Representatives from Ward Laboratories
Session #2 - 11:00 - 12:30 p.m.
Seth Byrd, Oklahoma State University Cotton Extension Specialist
Byrd will provide updates on the latest research focused on cotton production in the short-season High Plains environment. Results from irrigation trials and variety evaluations will be presented, as well as a discussion of the value of various inputs in cotton production.Soil Testing & the Needs of Cotton Crops
Representatives from Ward Laboratories
Session #2 - 11:00 - 12:30 p.m.
Cotton Market Outlook
John Robinson, Professor and Extension Economist, Dept. of Agricultural Economics, Texas A&M University
Robinson will provide a cotton market price outlook and risk management considerations.
Farmer Panel
The ever-popular Cotton U Farmer Panel returns with a discussion of the challenges and opportunities of growing cotton in the High Plains with farmers selected from around the region.
John Robinson, Professor and Extension Economist, Dept. of Agricultural Economics, Texas A&M University
Robinson will provide a cotton market price outlook and risk management considerations.
Farmer Panel
The ever-popular Cotton U Farmer Panel returns with a discussion of the challenges and opportunities of growing cotton in the High Plains with farmers selected from around the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.