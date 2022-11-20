The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences.
The new institute will bring together world-class science, academic expertise and facilities to advance its equine mission. Major goals include strengthening equine collaborations among public and private sectors and academia. Collaborators will work toward enhanced care and welfare of horses, improved research infrastructure and top-tier education for students and professionals.
“The Equine Institute combines expertise and resources across Texas A&M toward a well-defined, unified mission,” said John August, BVetMed, MRCVS, Carl B. King Dean of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M. “With this, we aim to ignite the collaborative spirit of advancing equine science, academics, leadership, well-being and industry.”
“Today’s approval from the Board of Regents is a remarkable milestone in forming the world’s most comprehensive and collaborative equine program,” said Cliff Lamb, Ph.D., director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “Our work will create synergies across the equine sector that strengthen it long into the future.”
Support for establishing the new institute totals nearly $25 million. Funding comes via AgriLife Research, the Texas A&M University Office of the President, the Department of Animal Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Support for research, teaching, infrastructure and salaries comes from the N.W. “Dick” Freeman Endowment and Patsy Link Estate Endowment.
“Establishing this institute not only renews but expands Texas A&M’s commitment to equine initiatives,” said M. Katherine Banks, president of Texas A&M University. “Our impacts in this area are remarkable, and we are excited to build upon our success.”
