John Deere was recently presented with three 2023 AE50 Awards for outstanding innovations that improve production agriculture from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Winning products are recognized for their role in bringing advanced technology to the market. These engineering developments help farmers and food processors, increase efficiency, enhance quality, improve safety and increase profitability. This year John Deere received AE50 Awards for the following innovations:
• See and Spray ultimate technology;
• 8 series electric variable transmission; and
• 800R floater.
In March 2022, John Deere introduced See and Spray technology that enables targeted spraying of non-residual herbicide on weeds among corn, soybean and cotton plants. This technology has been shown to reduce non-residual herbicide use by more than two-thirds. The dual-product capability allows farmers to combat herbicide resistance by using two independent tank mixes in one pass and avoiding antagonism in more advanced mixes.
Also introduced last March was the John Deere EVT for 8-series tractors. The EVT has electric motor generators in place of the hydrostatic motors on an infinitely variable transmission to provide the variable input. The EVT is the industry’s only transmission that enables electric power generation (up to 100 kilowatts). By using this electricity farmers could power implement fan drives that take the place of implement hydraulic pumps or assist the tractor by powering the implement’s axles.
The third 2023 AE50 Award John Deere received was for the 800R floater. John Deere introduced the 800R for ag-service providers and growers and it can be equipped with air boom, updated dry spinner-spreader and liquid systems. Compared to the previous John Deere F4365, the 800R helps operators cover more acres per day with less fatigue and improves serviceability by reducing attachment changeover times.
