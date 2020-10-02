Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,450 head of cattle selling on Sept. 24, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, fully weaned steer and heifer calves were firm to $2 higher; unweaned kinds were weak to $3 lower. The feeder steers and heifers were steady except a few load lots that were selling firm to $2 higher. Thee fleshy slaughter cows were selling$1 to $2 higher and the lean cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers; 22% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 244 lbs., 224.00; 1 head, 310 lbs., 207.00; 12 head, 358 to 380 lbs., 171.00 to 179.00 (176.23); 2 head, 358 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 7 head, 419 lbs., 164.00; 28 head, 433 lbs., 175.50 thin fleshed; 11 head, 423 to 447 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.65) unweaned; 56 head, 450 to 483 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (158.96); 31 head, 459 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (139.64) unweaned; 19 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.11); 22 head, 512 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 510 to 525 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.76) unweaned; 62 head, 562 to 579 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (150.27); 6 head, 598 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 238 head, 616 to 645 642 138.00 to 147.00 144.15 27 606 to 630 626 127.50 to 132.00 130.91 unweaned 24 665 to 676 675 lbs., 143.00; 4 head, 694 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 70 head, 739 lbs., 149.00; 13 head, 726 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.54) unweaned; 11 head, 771 lbs., (137.50); 142 head, 869 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 318 lbs., 166.00; 1 head, 305 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 18 head, 366 to 379 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.25); 11 head, 363 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (150.44) unweaned; 10 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.88) unweaned; 1 head, 530 lbs., 138.00; 12 head, 584 lbs., 133.00; 23 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 116.50 to 124.00 (119.28) unweaned; 10 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (122.57) unweaned; 8 head, 661 to 675 lbs., 109.50 to 110.00 (109.69) unweaned; 12 head, 705 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 11 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.08) unweaned; 179 head, 872 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 455 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 535 lbs., 116.00; 1 head, 570 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 635 lbs., 109.00 unweaned; 9 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 90.00 to 96.00 (91.36) unweaned; 1 head, 790 lbs., 109.00; 8 head, 825 lbs., 88.00 unweaned; 2 head, 895 lbs., 96.00; 3 head, 860 lbs., 90.00 unweaned; 3 head, 902 lbs., 89.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 270 lbs., 197.00; 13 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (146.57) unweaned; 4 head, 368 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 361 to 370 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.16) unweaned; 32 head, 438 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (150.91); 17 head, 416 to 422 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (136.51) unweaned; 93 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (139.49); 37 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (128.67) unweaned; 24 head, 535 to 543 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 133.00; 54 head, 573 to 593 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (126.30) unweaned; 10 head, 604 lbs., 128.00; 9 head, 606 to 610 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 38 head, 659 to 665 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (131.22); 5 head, 656 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 21 head, 708 to 734 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.20) unweaned; 6 head, 762 lbs., 127.00; 65 head, 750 lbs., 135.50 guaranteed open; 16 head, 842 lbs., 120.00; 21 head, 953 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 318 lbs., 139.00; 8 head, 358 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (145.20); 7 head, 571 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 574 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 9 head, 627 to 628 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (109.78) unweaned; 13 head, 652 to 675 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (101.79) unweaned; 7 head, 755 to 769 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.28) unweaned; 4 head, 875 to 898 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.99); 8 head, 955 to 970 lbs., 92.00 to 93.00 (92.13). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 300 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 7 head, 649 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 680 lbs., 106.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweigtht/actual weight, 18 head, 1390 to 1590 lbs., 55.00 to 58.50 (57.55) average dressing; 9 head, 1426 to 1670 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (60.02) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 45 head, 975 to 1429 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (55.38) average; 10 head, 1383 to 1427 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (59.21) high; 66 head, 1033 to 1340 lbs., 46.50 to 50.00 (48.25) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 116 head, 920 to 1360 lbs., 45.50 to 54.00 (48.73) average; 18 head, 1115 to 1430 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (55.51) high; 69 head, 909 to 1385 lbs., 40.00 to 46.00 (44.03) low; 4 head, 808 to 855 lbs., 39.00 to 40.00 (39.49) low light weight; 23 head, 969 to 1288 lbs., 26.00 to 39.00 (32.34) very low; 37 head, 756 to 891 lbs., 24.00 to 39.00 (33.60) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1395 to 1688 lbs., 67.50 to 76.50 (73.81) low.
