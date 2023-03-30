The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team monthly webinar series from noon to 1 p.m. April 19 will feature a perspective on this year’s alfalfa season.
Mike Rankin will share what he sees in the hay and alfalfa market plus what things are looking like out in the field.
Rankin joined Hay & Forage Grower as the managing editor in April 2015. He had previously served 27 years as the Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, crops and soils agent with the University of Wisconsin Cooperative Extension Service.
Producers, dairy consultants, and industry reps are encouraged to attend the free live webinar by pre-registering at least one hour beforehand at go.iastate.edu/KUKNGK.
For more information contact the ISU Extension and Outreach dairy field specialist in your area: in northwest Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu; in northeast Iowa, Jennifer Bentley, 563-382-2949 or jbentley@iastate.edu; and in east central Iowa, Larry Tranel, 563-583-6496 or tranel@iastate.edu.
