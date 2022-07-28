fsa.png

Courtesy photo.

Members of the next generation of flour millers and commodity buyers from operations in Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and Oman discussed the science behind the hard red winter wheat crop as part of a 12-day tour to Idaho, Kansas and North Dakota.

The team, organized by U.S. Wheat Associates, was comprised of future industry decision-makers. Some attendees were students and had part-time jobs in their family’s flour mills to prepare them to take over from their parents. USW used this opportunity to introduce information about the U.S. grain marketing system at an early stage in the careers of these young professionals and build strong relationships to lay the foundation for future opportunities like potential combination cargos.

