Xitavo soybean seed kicks off 2022 yield trials as a top performer

Soybeans shown shortly after planting. (Courtesy photo.)

Xitavo soybean seed takes home over a dozen first-place finishes as the first rounds of yield trial results start to roll in. Xitavo soybean seed is owned by M.S. Technologies and exclusively distributed by BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. 

In 2022, Xitavo has snagged 12 first place finishes, 118 top 10 finishes and 240 top 30 finishes in the Farmers' Independent Research of Seed Technologies trials. FIRST provides unbiased comparisons of soybean varieties with a mission of improving yield and profitability for American farmers. In the last two years, 17 Xitavo soybean seed varieties have placed first 26 times in the FIRST trials. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.