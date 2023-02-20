Xitavo soybean seed kicks off 2022 yield trials as a top performer

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Xitavo soybean seedtakes home over a dozen first-place finishes as the first rounds of yield trial results start to roll in. Xitavo soybean seed is owned byM.S. Technologiesand exclusively distributed by BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
In 2022, Xitavo has snagged 12 first place finishes, 118 top 10 finishes and 240 top 30 finishes in theFarmers' Independent Research of Seed Technologiestrials. FIRST provides unbiased comparisons of soybean varieties with a mission of improving yield and profitability for American farmers. In the last two years, 17 Xitavo soybean seed varieties have placed first 26 times in the FIRST trials.
For the second year in a row, Xitavo soybean seed also performed exceptionally well in theWinField United Answer Plottesting program. This program collects valuable data across multiple geographies to help increase productivity and profitability for farmers.
Over the last two years, 13 Xitavo varieties were defined as National Performers by WinField. In 2022, five varieties were designated as a National Performer. In total, Xitavo had 11 varieties place in the top five nationally in RM tests 0.0-4.4.
For the 2023 season, Xitavo is offering 10 new soybean varieties. With these additions, the Xitavo seed portfolio includes a total of 39 varieties covering relative maturities 0.1 to 4.7. All new varieties featureEnlist E3technologyto combat difficult weeds and will be available for the 2023 growing season.
Xitavo is designed with the understanding that a high-performing crop starts with the seed. Enlist E3 soybeans offer growers an advanced herbicide-tolerant trait technology with maximum flexibility and convenience.
