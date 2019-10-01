Colorado is home to a variety of developing and emerging food businesses, and food entrepreneurs continue to look for new market opportunities. To help companies explore new markets, the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Grand Junction Small Business Development Center are teaming up to host a workshop entitled “Taking the Leap into Retail and Beyond.” The workshop will be Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Junction Business Incubator Center, 2591 Legacy Way.
“We are excited to bring this informational workshop to Western Slope food and agricultural business owners,” said Danielle Trotta, Business Development Specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “The goal is to help existing and new businesses grow and prosper.”
The day-long workshop will teach attendees about sales analysis and research, marketing and positioning strategies; logistics and transportation efficiencies; buyer meetings and brokerage; and package design and artwork. Guest speakers include Debbie Knapp, former Natural Grocers retail buyer; John Recca of BrandWerks Group; Darrelle Weyant of LoCo Food Distribution; and other experts within the industry.
“Our guest speakers have vast industry knowledge and are willing to work with businesses in various stages of development,” said Trotta.
Registration fee is $55 and includes the program, workshop materials, a light breakfast and catered lunch. Online pre-registration is required, and space is expected to fill quickly.
Learn more and register online at http://bit.ly/2oCk3uu, or contact Danielle Trotta at 303-869-9176. The workshop is sponsored by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and The Grand Junction Small Business Development Center.
