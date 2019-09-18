For the week ending Sept. 15, there were 2.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0% very short, 0 short, 51 adequate, and 49 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0% very short, 1 short, 48 adequate, and 51 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6 poor, 23 fair, 50 good, and 19 excellent. Corn dough was 93%, behind 100 last year and 99 for the five-year average. Dented was 50%, well behind 94 last year and 84 average. Mature was 6%, well behind 42 last year and 26 average.
Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 6 poor, 26 fair, 50 good, and 15 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 94%, behind 100 both last year and average. Dropping leaves was 9%, well behind 65 last year and 51 average.
Winter wheat planted was 5%, well behind 26 last year, and behind 22 average. Spring wheat harvested was 96%, near 100 last year and 98 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 1 poor, 17 fair, 78 good, and 3 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 65%, behind 75 last year and 81 average. Mature was 5%, behind 14 last year and 18 average.
