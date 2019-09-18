For the week ending Sept. 15, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5% very short, 19 short, 71 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 16 short, 77 adequate, and 3 surplus.
Winter wheat planted was 6%, equal to both last year and the five-year average.
Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 12 poor, 34 fair, 40 good, and 10 excellent. Corn dented was 88%, behind 93 last year, and near 92 average. Mature was 43%, behind 61 last year and 56 average. Harvested was 10%, behind 15 last year and 16 average.
Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7 poor, 31 fair, 51 good, and 8 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 93%, near 97 both last year and average. Dropping leaves was 13%, behind 26 last year and 25 average.
Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 8 poor, 29 fair, 51 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 73%, behind 84 last year and 81 average. Mature was 9%, behind 19 last year and 21 average. Harvested was 1%, near 3 both last year and average.
Cotton condition rated 6% very poor, 14 poor, 36 fair, 39 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton setting bolls was 94%, near 98 last year and 91 average. Bolls opening was 17%, behind 36 last year and 27 average.
