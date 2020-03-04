Received moisture during February was mostly confined to northern and central counties across the state, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Region Field Office, Colorado. Northwestern counties experienced several snowstorms during February, boosting snowpack in the high country. In northeastern counties, received moisture was very spotty and most areas remained very dry. Warm, windy weather and limited moisture were a primary concern for dryland crop and rangeland conditions.
Reports indicated winter wheat stands in areas were thin with little protective cover and soils susceptible to blowing. Winter wheat was in need of moisture to keep fields from blowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.