For the week ending July 21, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 12 short, 76 adequate, and 11 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 7 short, 81 adequate, and 12 surplus.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 18 fair, 62 good, and 15 excellent. Corn silking was 40 percent, well behind 80 last year and 70 for the five-year average. Dough was 2 percent, behind 19 last year and 10 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 22 fair, 63 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 46 percent, well behind 76 last year and 71 average. Setting pods was 8 percent, well behind 37 last year, and behind 25 average.
Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 14 fair, 65 good, and 17 excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 33 percent, well behind 79 last year and 76 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 20 fair, 67 good, and 13 excellent. Sorghum headed was 17 percent, behind 34 last year and 22 average.
Oats condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 poor, 24 fair, 59 good, and 11 excellent. Oats harvested was 14 percent, well behind 71 last year and 54 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 poor, 33 fair, 57 good, and 4 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 12 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.