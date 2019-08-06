For the week ending Aug. 4, there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 73 adequate, and 25 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 73 adequate, and 25 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 26 fair, 50 good, and 16 excellent. Corn silking was 64 percent, well behind 95 last year and 90 for the five-year average. Dough was 7 percent, well behind 50 last year and 31 average.
Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 37 fair, 42 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 75 percent, behind 89 both last year and average. Setting pods was 33 percent, well behind 66 last year and 62 average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 poor, 22 fair, 61 good, and 11 excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 49 percent, well behind 88 last year and 81 average.
Spring wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 29 fair, 53 good, and 14 excellent. Spring wheat headed was 97 percent, near 100 both last year and average. Harvested was 5 percent, well behind 50 last year and 42 average.
Oats condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 30 fair, 54 good, and 12 excellent. Oats harvested was 18 percent, well behind 68 last year and 65 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 28 fair, 65 good, and 5 excellent. Sorghum headed was 37 percent, well behind 62 both last year and average. Coloring was 1 percent, near 4 last year, and behind 7 average.
