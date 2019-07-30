For the week ending July 28, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 71 adequate, and 28 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 70 adequate, and 29 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 13 excellent. Corn silking was 27 percent, well behind 90 last year and 77 for the five-year average. Dough was 2 percent, well behind 31 last year, and behind 13 average.
Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 41 fair, 40 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 53 percent, well behind 80 both last year and average. Setting pods was 12 percent, well behind 47 last year and 42 average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 28 fair, 59 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 24 percent, well behind 74 last year and 64 average.
Spring wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 32 fair, 54 good, and 11 excellent. Spring wheat headed was 94 percent, behind 100 both last year and average.
Oats condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 24 fair, 63 good, and 10 excellent. Oats headed was 95 percent, behind 100 both last year and average. Harvested was 8 percent, well behind 50 last year and 47 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 31 fair, 57 good, and 11 excellent. Sorghum headed was 23 percent, behind 40 last year, and well behind 45 average.
