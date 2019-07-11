Temperatures last week averaged 79.1 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.26 inches statewide, 0.30 inches above normal. There was 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 7, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 6 percent short, 82 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 3 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 25 percent surplus. Corn emerged progressed to 96 percent. Corn silking was at 25 percent this week, 47 percentage points behind last year. Corn condition was rated at 9 percent very poor, 24 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 24 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Soybeans planted progressed to 90 percent, 8 percentage points behind last year, while soybeans emerged progressed to 76 percent. Soybean blooming progressed to 6 percent this week. Soybean condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 48 percent fair, 32 percent good, and 3 percent excellent. Cotton squaring progressed to 15 percent, 56 percentage points behind last year. Cotton condition was rated at 7 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 55 percent fair, and 29 percent good. Rice condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 46 percent fair, 35 percent good, and 10 percent excellent. Winter wheat harvested progressed to 79 percent, 15 percentage points behind last year.
