For the week ending July 14, there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 13 short, 75 adequate, and 11 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 6 short, 86 adequate, and 8 surplus.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 19 fair, 63 good, and 13 excellent. Corn silking was 11 percent, well behind 60 last year and 42 for the five-year average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 24 fair, 63 good, and 8 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 28 percent, well behind 63 last year and 54 average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 20 fair, 55 good, and 18 excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 14 percent, well behind 57 last year and 52 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 24 fair, 66 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum headed was 13 percent, behind 22 last year, but near 10 average.
Oats condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 26 fair, 58 good, and 9 excellent. Oats headed was 95 percent, behind 100 last year, and near 99 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 31 fair, 56 good, and 5 excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 95 percent.
