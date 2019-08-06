Colorado experienced variable weather for the week ending Aug. 4 that brought heavy rain, localized flooding, and damaging hail to some areas while others remained hot and dry, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. Winter wheat harvest finished up in several counties last week. Western counties received monsoonal moisture last week and flash flooding was observed in some localities. In northeastern counties, barley harvest was fully underway and for some producers harvest was complete. A reporter noted isolated precipitation, heavy in areas, was enough to delay fieldwork slightly. Damaging hail was also noted. Spring crops continued to benefit from additional heat units and were advancing toward maturity. Declines in rangeland and dryland crop conditions in some areas were still a concern due to lack of received moisture. In east central counties, received moisture varied greatly. On Monday, a large storm generated severe hail in areas of Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties. Heavy crop damage and losses were noted. In the San Luis Valley, second cutting of alfalfa was finishing up, but slight delays were noted due to scattered rain showers. Isolated flash flooding from heavy rain was also observed. A reporter noted barley was turning color fast and producers began turning off irrigation water to some fields last week. Barley harvest was still a couple weeks away, according to county reporters. Potatoes were also noted as starting to bloom.
