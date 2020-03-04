For the month of February, rainfall totals averaged 1.70 inches throughout the state, with the Southeast district recording the highest precipitation at 4.02 inches and the Panhandle district recording the lowest at 0.33 of an inch, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma.
Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to short.
Winter wheat grazed reached 55%, up 12 points from the previous year. Rye grazed reached 30%, unchanged from the previous year. Oats grazed reached 40%, unchanged from the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.