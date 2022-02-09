The most recent crop reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat conditions.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 23% poor, 39% fair, 29% good, and 1% excellent.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor, 46% poor, 40% fair, 20% good, and 0% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 11% poor, 45% fair, 33% good, and 3% excellent.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 60% fair, 30% good, and 1% excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 23% poor, 41% fair, 15% good, and 1% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 50% very poor, 21% poor, 20% fair, 9% good, and 0% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor, 33% poor, 26% fair, 19% good, and 8% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 26% poor, 49% fair, 17% good, and 1% excellent.
Montana: Winter wheat condition rated 19% very poor, 46% poor, 21% fair, 14% good, and 0% excellent.
