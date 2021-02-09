The following winter wheat crop conditions were reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reports for the end of January.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 6% very poor, 12% poor, 48% fair, 33% good, and 1% excellent.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 17% poor, 33% fair, 40% good, and 3% excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 34% fair, 58% good, 3% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat in the Blacklands and Edwards Plateau had emerged but moisture was badly needed in several areas. Winter wheat seedings continued in South Texas. Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 23% poor, 31% fair, 22% good, 9% excellent.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 18% poor, 47% fair, 32% good, and 0% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 15% poor, 61% fair, 16% good, and 4% excellent.
Colorado: Warm and windy weather, detrimental to winter wheat, was reported. A reporter noted some winter wheat had been chiseled in to prevent blowing. Winter wheat condition rated 18% very poor, 18% poor, 47% fair, 16% good, and 1% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 53% poor, 26% fair, 3% good, and 2% excellent.
