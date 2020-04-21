For the week ending April 19, the following wheat crop conditions were reported, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service:
Nebraska:
Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 8 poor, 21 fair, 61 good, and 8 excellent.
Kansas:
Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 13 poor, 36 fair, 41 good, and 5 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 50%, ahead of 39 last year, but behind 57 for the five-year average.
Oklahoma:
Winter wheat jointing reached 92%, up 15 points from the previous year and up 5 points from normal. Winter wheat headed reached 28%, up 18 points from the previous year but down 2 points from normal.
Texas:
Producers in the High and Low Plains and the Cross Timbers assessed possible damage to winter wheat fields caused by freezing temperatures experienced last week. Winter wheat fields continued to be grazed throughout much of the state while in some areas of the Northern and Southern High Plains, and the Cross Timbers, wheat was being cut for silage. Irrigated winter wheat in South Texas continued to improve.
South Dakota:
Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 1 poor, 30 fair, 61 good, and 8 excellent.
Colorado: In northeastern counties, planting activities were delayed by moisture and below-freezing temperatures, and reports noted that cold temperatures caused freeze damage in winter wheat. In east central counties, reports also noted that freezing temperatures damaged winter wheat. Lack of moisture continued to cause concern for producers trying to plan for the growing season ahead.
Missouri:
Winter wheat headed progressed to 2% this week, 1 percentage point ahead of last year. Winter wheat condition was rated at 2% very poor, 7% poor, 41% fair, 44% good, and 6% excellent.
New Mexico:
Cattle were pulled from dryland wheat fields in the Union County area, and the crop was reported in poor condition.
