For the week ending July 11, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following winter wheat crop conditions.
Kansas: Winter wheat harvested was 85%, behind 93% last year, and near 89% for the five-year average.
Colorado: Statewide, the winter wheat crop was rated 54% good to excellent, compared to 21% good to excellent last year and 54% on average.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 30% fair, 47% good, and 11% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 23%, well behind 45% last year, and behind 40% average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 21% very poor, 37% poor, 34% fair, 8% good, and 0% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 16%, ahead of 4% last year, and near 12% average.
Texas: Winter wheat harvested for grain reached 94%, down 6 points from the previous year and down 2 points from normal.
Wyoming: Wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 69% fair, 17% good, and 0% excellent.
Montana: Wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 33% poor, 22% fair, 22% good, and 6% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat harvested for grain was 88%, compared to the 5-year average of 95%.
Arkansas: Winter wheat harvest is 100% complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.