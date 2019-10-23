Nebraska: Winter wheat emerged was 85 percent, near 82 last year, and equal to average.
Kansas: Winter wheat planted was 77 percent, ahead of 66 last year, and near 74 for the five-year average. Emerged was 49 percent, near 52 both last year and average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat planted reached 80 percent, up 6 points from the previous year and up 3 points from normal. Winter wheat emerged reached 68 percent, up 8 points from the previous year and up 10 points from normal.
Texas: Small grain seeding was active in the Edwards plateau. However, the lack of moisture slowed wheat and oat seeding in the Plains and the Cross Timbers, while producers in the Blacklands were waiting for fields to dry up to start seeding. Field work to prepare for small grain seeding was underway in South Central Texas and in South Texas. Early planted wheat was emerging in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 33 fair, 63 good, and 3 excellent. Winter wheat planted was 95 percent, ahead of 86 last year, and near 94 average. Emerged was 80 percent, ahead of 70 last year and 73 average.
Colorado: High winds depleted soil moisture and caused topsoil to blow, elevating concerns for winter wheat stands. A reporter noted winter wheat emergence was spotty in areas due to a lack of moisture. Extremely high winds over several days damaged recently seeded winter wheat, according to a county reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.