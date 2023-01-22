unnamed-1.jpg

Winter grain mites are on the rise in wheat fields in parts of the High Plains growing region. (Courtesy photo.)

 

As 2022 transitioned into 2023, drought conditions have continued to plague the current wheat crop and many producers in the High Plains have reported mites in their fields. Tom Royer, integrated pest management coordinator and Extension entomologist at Oklahoma State University, said rain is crucial at this point.

“The wheat crop is thirsty and that is due to late planting,” he said. “We don’t have much subsoil moisture to sustain the crop once the weather warms and the plants start to emerge from winter dormancy. The bottom line is we need rain.”

