Drought conditions in 2022 had an extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.  

While the situation can’t be reversed overnight, experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hope to prepare the state’s cattle producers and pasture managers to navigate the year ahead and make the most of whatever hand they may be dealt.  

