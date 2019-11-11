Kansas Forage and Grassland Council and Kansas State University will host their annual Winter Forage Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Sedgwick County K-State Research and Extension Center.
“This conference provides an overview of topics that are relevant to Kansas cattlemen and forage growers,” says Dale Helwig, Cherokee County Ag Agent.
Agricultural specialists will speak on a variety of topics such as extending the grazing season using cover crops, techniques to reduce hay costs, using alfalfa in the cattle industry, and Old World Bluestem.
Featured speakers include Justin Waggoner, KSU southwest Extension Specialist; Jaymelynn Farney, K-State southeast area beef specialist; and Walt Fick, KSU range management specialist. In addition, there will be a farmer panel discussing "Grazing Techniques to Reduce Hay Cost.”
“Our presenters are some of the leading experts in Kansas. It’s always great to hear from growers and grazers on how they’re making things work on their farm,” said Roger Black, KSFGC President.
The event is free for current KSFGC members. To learn more, go to https://ksfgc.org/upcoming-events/. Non-members may RSVP online at http://bit.ly/KSFGCam or at the door for $60. Registration includes a membership to KSFGC and lunch. A fee of $15 will be added for each additional farm member who attends.
The first 40 people through the door will get a free KSFGC cap. Raffle prizes will also be drawn throughout the day.
The Kansas Forage and Grassland Council was organized in 1988 to strengthen the forage base for the livestock industry through more efficient production and utilization. KSFGC serves to provide education and programs to strengthen the forage industry in Kansas.
