Certified crop advisors, producers and farmers/ranchers are encouraged to take part in the 2022 Winter Crops School scheduled for Dec. 14 to 15 at Oklahoma State University’s Student Union.

Frosty,Frost,In,Spring,In,The,Fields,With,Winter,Wheat.

Experts from Oklahoma State University and other educational institutions will be on hand to share research-based information during the 2022 Winter Crops School slated for Dec. 14-15 on the OSU campus. (Shutterstock photo.)

Experts from OSU, University of Missouri, Kansas State University, Texas A&M, University of Arkansas, University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee are on tap to share their latest research-based information on soil conservation, soil organic matter, integrated weed management, forage, crop production, nutrient management and more.

