Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Experts from Oklahoma State University and other educational institutions will be on hand to share research-based information during the 2022 Winter Crops School slated for Dec. 14-15 on the OSU campus. (Shutterstock photo.)
Certified crop advisors, producers and farmers/ranchers are encouraged to take part in the 2022 Winter Crops School scheduled for Dec. 14 to 15 at Oklahoma State University’s Student Union.
Experts from OSU, University of Missouri, Kansas State University, Texas A&M, University of Arkansas, University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee are on tap to share their latest research-based information on soil conservation, soil organic matter, integrated weed management, forage, crop production, nutrient management and more.
The 2022 school will offer both in-person and virtual options. Early registration due by Nov. 30 is $150 and can be done online at bit.ly/3TIQTTc. The rate raises to $225 thereafter. Registration includes class materials, one breakfast, two lunches and the reception on Dec. 14. A virtual-only option is available for $100, and OSU Extension educators may attend for $90.
Fourteen Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units will be offered, in addition to two Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry CEUs.
The Student Union is located at 100 S. Hester St. on the southeast side of campus. For additional information about the event, contact Josh Lofton, OSU Extension cropping systems specialist, at 405-744-3389 or josh.lofton@okstate.edu. More registration information is available from OSU Ag Conference Services at agconferences@okstate.edu or 405-744-6489.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.