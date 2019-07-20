The winter canola cropping season in Kansas was full of ups and downs in 2019. On July 30, in Anthony, Kansas, producers can learn more about what the challenges were and how canola performed in the south central part of the state, said Mike Stamm, K-State canola breeder.
The meeting will be held at the BancCentral meeting room, 203 W. Main Street, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free but those interested in attending should RSVP to the Harper County Extension Office at 620-842-5445 or jlcarr@ksu.edu by July 26 so an accurate count can be made for lunch.
The challenges of fluctuating winter temperatures and overly saturated soils were evident in much of Kansas, Stamm said.
“Despite the challenging weather, the canola trials that we harvested across the state had exceptional yields. Grain fill conditions were ideal for high yields,” he said.
“This certainly wasn’t the case for all producers. It can be hard to overcome the extreme ups and downs with the weather recently, but through these experiences we have come to understand a great deal about why we still need canola in our rotations,” Stamm added.
Topics for discussion at the meeting include what went right and wrong in 2019, canola variety performance, and variety selection. Information on marketing the crop will also be available.
