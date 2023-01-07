Strawberry Lemonade Rolls.png

Maggie Sleichter's Strawberry Lemonade Swirls won the youth division-sweet rolls category at the 2021 National Festival of Breads. (Courtesy photo.)

Whether it is a go-to recipe, a revamped family favorite or a combination of unique-to-you flavors, put your creativity to the test in the quest to become the Best of Breads Champion in the 2023 National Festival of Breads. Enter your favorite yeast bread or roll recipe now through Feb. 13 for the chance to win prizes and share your tips and tricks with other amateur bakers across the country.

“The National Festival of Breads builds upon a rich tradition of grassroots support and is the nation’s only amateur yeast bread baking competition,” said Cindy Falk, co-chairperson of the event and nutrition educator for Kansas Wheat. “Our virtual contest offers expanded opportunities for competitors and for those at home to join us in celebrating the creativity of America’s home bakers.”

Bread fest crowns winners

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.