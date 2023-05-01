Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
A wild pig, also called a feral hog, stands in dry grass looking directly into the camera. It is brown with a gray snout. Wild pigs in Texas affect landowners across the state. The millions of wild pigs in Texas are invaders that cause a multitude of serious issues for both landowners and the state. (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife.)
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the webinar “Wild Pigs in Texas” on May 4 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar is part of an ongoing Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, RWFM, Stewardship Series.
The webinar will discuss how landowners can deter wild pigs and methods to reduce their numbers.
After payment is received, a follow-up email will be sent from the event organizer with instructions on how to access the webinar.
“Given that wild pigs number in the millions across Texas, it will take a concerted effort from all Texans to help reduce their numbers and the millions of dollars in damages they cause every year across the state,” said James Long, project coordinator with the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, Bryan-College Station.
Long, the featured speaker, said the damage that wild pigs do to production agriculture, wildlife and their habitat, and the waterways in Texas has made wild pigs the No. 1 exotic species that needs to be removed from the state.
Webinar topics
Over the course of the webinar on wild pigs Long will:
• Introduce landowners to the spread of these invaders across both the U.S. and Texas.
• Explain some of the biology and environmental factors that have led to their rapid population growth.
• Discuss damage that wild pigs cause across the landscape to include agricultural, natural resources and private property.
• Address the disease risks that wild pigs pose to both livestock and humans.
• Assess the laws that apply to wild pigs in Texas.
• Discuss methods to deter wild pigs and reduction methods that can be used to bring population numbers down.
For questions, contact series co-creator Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation program specialist, Bryan-College Station, at brittany.chesser@ag.tamu.edu.
