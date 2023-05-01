Feral-hog-the-usual-suspect-HR.jpg

A wild pig, also called a feral hog, stands in dry grass looking directly into the camera. It is brown with a gray snout. Wild pigs in Texas affect landowners across the state. The millions of wild pigs in Texas are invaders that cause a multitude of serious issues for both landowners and the state. (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife.)

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the webinar “Wild Pigs in Texas” on May 4 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar is part of an ongoing Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, RWFM, Stewardship Series.

The webinar will discuss how landowners can deter wild pigs and methods to reduce their numbers.

