52418973771_ac5290ef76_o.jpeg

Low water levels on the Mississippi River last October left many barges, including this one, tied to the Mississippi River bank at Helena, Arkansas, with nowhere to go. (Photo by Robert Goodson, Division of Agriculture.)

River high, river low—for growers looking to sell grain at cash market prices, halted barge traffic on the Mississippi River is bad news, whatever the cause.

Whether the river is in an active flood stage or suffering a regional drought, as occurred in late 2022, the difference between the cash price and the futures price for a given crop tends to suffer. This difference in price is known as “basis.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.