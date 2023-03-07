A dredging contractor for the Walla Walla Engineer District has completed channel-deepening dredging at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers near Clarkston, Wash., and Lewiston, Idaho. The project dredged about 220,000 cubic yards of material, all of which was disposed of at an in-water location near Bishop Bar (north shore), located at Mile 118 on the lower Snake River in Washington. It was the first time the channel had been dredged since 2015. The dredging takes the channel down to its authorized depth of 14 feet.
The contractor, HME Construction Inc., executed the $5.8 million contract for the dredging beginning January 4 and finished up Feb. 25, well before the closing deadline of March 1. The dates were chosen to minimize any impacts on migrating steelhead salmon, which are not active at this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.