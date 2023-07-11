IMG_5346-900x500.jpg

By Pratt, Kansas. The weeds really did overtake this field. (Photo by Christy Paplow)

Pratt, Kansas—Monday we moved three machines over to Pratt, Kansas. The first few fields weren’t that bad, and averaged overall 30 to 32 bushels per acre. When we started moving more to the west we ran into some really weedy fields. We pretty much fought weeds the rest of the week.

The weeds can do a lot of damage. Especially when they cover up obstacles in the field that you would normally see and miss. Missing the obstacle wasn’t the case for one of our operators. As he was trying to get as much wheat out of the weeds as he could, a drainpipe covered by the weeds put an abrupt stop to him. The force of hitting the pipe sent the operator into the windshield and totaled the head. It’s a loss that there just isn’t anything you can do about. These things happen, and I know our operator would have missed it if he could have seen it. Thankfully the operator is okay, though I think he was a little shaken up. He jumped back in the combine after we grabbed an extra head.

IMG_5339-900x500.jpg

I don’t know if this picture really shows how deep the damage was done, but the pipe completely destroyed this header. (Photo by Christy Paplow)
IMG_6942-900x500.jpg

Jamie Davidson, a crewmember, took this photo of the drainpipe. It’s unreal the damage something so small can cause. (Photo by Jamie Davidson.)
IMG_5386-2-900x500.jpg

Five combines running around a pivot just north of Pratt. (Photo by Christy Paplow)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.