Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Pratt, Kansas—Monday we moved three machines over to Pratt, Kansas. The first few fields weren’t that bad, and averaged overall 30 to 32 bushels per acre. When we started moving more to the west we ran into some really weedy fields. We pretty much fought weeds the rest of the week.
The weeds can do a lot of damage. Especially when they cover up obstacles in the field that you would normally see and miss. Missing the obstacle wasn’t the case for one of our operators. As he was trying to get as much wheat out of the weeds as he could, a drainpipe covered by the weeds put an abrupt stop to him. The force of hitting the pipe sent the operator into the windshield and totaled the head. It’s a loss that there just isn’t anything you can do about. These things happen, and I know our operator would have missed it if he could have seen it. Thankfully the operator is okay, though I think he was a little shaken up. He jumped back in the combine after we grabbed an extra head.
So, why all the weeds this year? Basically, due to lack of moisture to start with, the crop is thin with lots of bare ground between. A good crop would till everything out. Getting moisture later with space to grow, the weeds overtook. Some farmers have sprayed, but others decided against it. Mainly because it doesn’t pencil out to pay for spraying on a weak crop. It’s hard to put more money into a crop that won’t give our farmers the return they need. The only bright side is that Kansas is seeing moisture. Now that some rain is hitting their direction, we hope to see it continue so that next year we see better crops and hopefully less weeds.
Over by Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Patrick finished up the job there after being stalled by rain. He moved machines back over to Anthony with Gary so they could complete that area. Gary and Patrick also fought weeds, and more rain showers.
When Anthony was completed, two more combines came up to Pratt to help us finish up. It was great to start seeing some progress through all the rain delays that have held us up this year.
Yesterday we brought the whole convoy to Tribune, Kansas. Just as the guys started unloading, a little rain came through. I really can’t believe all the rain we have had this year. Usually we see some delays in Texas, then we run pretty steadily. It’s good these areas are receiving rain.
I’m not sure what to expect for crops here yet, though I don’t think we will see many high yields. Hopefully the rain holds off now because I know we’ve got to get up the road to Montana a little sooner than usual. They are predicting a great crop there, and I’m excited to see it. We’ll see what this week brings.
All Aboard Wheat Harvest is brought to you by Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc., High Plains Journal, New Holland, ITC Holdings Corp, U.S. Custom Harvesters, Inc., Kramer Seed Farms and Lumivia Insecticide Treatment by Corteva Agriscience.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.