2022 wheat tour (1).jpeg

(Photo courtesy of University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Crop Performance Testing program will sponsor wheat variety trial field tours in six locations across Nebraska, from Perkins to Banner County, starting June 12 to 15.

For those who are unable to attend scheduled in-person events, the plots will be labeled up to a week in advance of the scheduled tour, and the signs will remain until harvest. Growers and other stakeholders are also encouraged to engage via social media with the wheat team via @UNLVarietyTest and @HuskerWheat on Twitter ahead of the events.

