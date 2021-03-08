U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers welcome the announcement that the European Union and the United States have mutually agreed to a four-month suspension of tariffs related to the World Trade Organization aircraft disputes. This break removes the tariff barrier on U.S. hard red spring wheat imports by EU countries.
Following is a joint statement from USW President Vince Peterson and NAWG CEO Chandler Goule:
“We want to thank the Biden administration and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative for reaching this agreement. Our organizations encourage both parties to come to a long-term resolution to avoid future tariffs and supply chain disruptions.”
