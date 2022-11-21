Many agricultural producers don’t feel confident in their abilities to market the commodities they produce. In today’s agricultural business environment of high input costs and slim or non-existent margins, marketing skills are essential. Brent Young, Colorado State University Extension ag economist, and the Colorado Wheat Growers Association is offering a series of ag marketing webinars.
The Basic Ag Marketing Lunch and Learn-Wheat Producers Edition webinar series covers the mechanics of cash, futures, and options markets with advanced sessions leading up to the development of a marketing plan. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in four additional webinar sessions throughout the marketing year.
