We now have more evidence that in fact the wheat classification of Hard Red Winter and Hard White Winter needs to be changed or at least modified.

The Kansas Wheat Commission and Kansas State University have provided an extensive study that makes comparisons between functionality and end uses of HRW and HWW wheat. Looking through the research findings you no doubt recognize the science that tells us that the two classes of Hard Winter Wheat should really be one class and that the two wheats are interchangeable for uses in end products. The results of the study emphasize the fact that rather than two different classes as they are now depicted there should be one Hard Winter Wheat class with sub-classes of HRW and HWW.

