The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates applaud the Joe Biden administration’s announcement April 28 stating the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Agency for International Development are providing $670 million in food assistance to countries in need.
Specifically, this announcement will utilize the $282 million in the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust, and USDA will provide an additional $388 through the Commodity Credit Corporation to help cover the transportation costs.
The funding will be spent on purchasing domestic wheat and other commodities as part of a food aid package to help feed people in countries experiencing food insecurity. The funding will also be used to cover the costs of transporting the commodities to their destination.
“Today’s action is an important step in helping get assistance to countries facing food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” NAWG CEO, Chandler Goule stated. “Ukraine is a significant wheat exporting country, and Russia’s aggression has caused considerable market and global supply chain disruptions. Unlocking the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust will play a crucial role in helping address the urgent humanitarian needs resulting from this conflict.”
“It is so sad to think of more people being pushed into food insecurity around the world, but that is happening,” said Mike Schulte, executive director of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and chair of the USW and NAWG Food Aid Working Group. “Wheat has long been the most often donated commodity for food aid programs and wheat growers are ready again in this crisis to help ease the hunger.”
NAWG and USW will continue to work with USDA on ways the industry can support the food aid programs, while advocating for policies that benefit and enable U.S. farmers to continue growing wheat.
