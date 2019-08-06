Wyoming experienced mostly warm weather with scattered showers for the week ending Aug. 4 while most areas had favorable conditions for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range with conditions drying considerably from last week. A reporter from western Wyoming stated that it has been hot with some thunderstorm activity. They also stated that growing conditions are good if you have water for irrigation. A reporter from southeastern Wyoming indicated that winter wheat harvest has been delayed and growers a need few more hot days to get the wheat harvest progressing. They also stated that the wind has dried everything out, the grass has browned, and dust is present.
