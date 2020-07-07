For the week ending July 5, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 14% poor, 32% fair, 47% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 16%, ahead of 1% last year, but near 19% average.
Kansas: Winter wheat mature was 98%, ahead of 87% last year, and near 96% for the five-year average. Harvested was 80%, well ahead of 52% last year, and near 76% average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 67% good, and 7% excellent.
Colorado: Winter wheat harvest advanced quickly in eastern counties last week where conditions allowed. Statewide, winter wheat harvested was 36% complete, compared to 7% last year and 20% on average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.