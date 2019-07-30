Wheat harvest continued to progress during the week ending July 28 amidst hot and mostly dry weather, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. In northeastern and east central counties, reporters noted conditions were favorable for wheat harvest. A few late-planted fields were not yet harvested. A reporter noted some wheat was damaged due to wheat stem sawfly infestations. Irrigated crops, especially corn, achieved more normal growth gains compared to earlier in the season. Rangeland and dryland crop conditions declined due to lack of moisture. In southwestern counties, abnormally dry conditions were introduced for the first time since May, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Lack of monsoonal moisture was to blame. In the San Luis Valley, isolated moisture was received last week. According to a county reporter, barley started to turn color and the second cutting of alfalfa began. Disease stress in some barley due to earlier hail was also noted. Southeastern counties received minor amounts of precipitation, which was enough to slow the last of wheat harvest.
