For the week ending June 21, the following wheat crop conditions were reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 25% fair, 58% good, and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 96%, ahead of 91% last year, but near 98% average.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 16% poor, 33% fair, 38% good, and 6% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 97%, ahead of 88% last year. Mature was 68%, well ahead of 40% last year. Harvested was 25%, well ahead of 4% last year, and near 24% for the five-year average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat harvested reached 85%, up 50 points from the previous year and up 20 points from normal.
Texas: Winter wheat harvest was completed in most areas of the state. Harvest progressed rapidly in the Northern High Plains with only a few fields remaining in the Southern High Plains and Low Plains.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 16% fair, 67% good, and 13% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 93%, well ahead of 72% last year, and near 90% average.
Missouri: Winter wheat harvested for grain progressed to 41% this week, 25 percentage points ahead of last year. Winter wheat condition was rated at 1% percent very poor, 9% poor, 45% fair, 41% good, and 4% excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.