According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, wheat crop conditions were as follows for the week ending May 22.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 23% poor, 35% fair, 23% good, and 2% excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 98%, equal to both last year and the five-year average. Headed was 86%, ahead of 80% both last year and average. Coloring was 5%, near 2% last year.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 26% very poor, 28% poor, 33% fair, 11% good, and 2% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 21% poor, 28% fair, 25% good, and 6% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 27%, near 25% last year, and equal to average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 20% poor, 46% fair, 29% good, and 1% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 1%, behind 8% last year and 6% average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 28% very poor, 18% poor, 44% fair, 9% good, and 1% excellent. Winter wheat headed reached 95%, down 2 points from the previous year and down 1 point from normal.
Arkansas: Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 24% fair, 57% good, and 17% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 10% very poor, 26% poor, 44% fair, 18% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat producers continued or began to harvest in some areas of South Central Texas, the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, and the High and Low Plains. In the Blacklands, some producers with lower yields were happily harvesting due to the rising price of winter wheat.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 62% very poor, 22% poor, 4% fair, 3% good, and 9% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 32% poor, 48% fair, 12% good, and 0% excellent.
Montana: Winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor, 9% poor, 64% fair, 13% good, and 9% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat headed was 88%, compared to the 5-year average of 87%. Winter wheat condition was rated 3% poor, 28% fair, 60% good and 9% excellent.
