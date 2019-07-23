Hot and dry weather during the week ending July 21 allowed wheat harvest to advance quickly, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. In northeastern counties, wheat harvest was fully underway, although cooler temperatures and isolated moisture at week’s end kept some producers out of the field. Yield reports from producers in these counties were noted as favorable. Reporters noted rangeland and dryland corn were starting to show stress from the hot weather in areas where rain was not received. In east central counties, wheat harvest continued and isolated moisture along with severe weather was reported. San Luis Valley reporters noted minimal rain was received and temperatures were warm. Barley heading was also noted as complete. In southeastern counties, reporters noted varying amounts of rain fell last week. Some areas received over 2 inches of rain and others remained dry. Winter wheat harvest was wrapping up, although a reporter noted some fields were not cut due to prior freeze damage. Statewide, winter wheat was rated 77 percent good to excellent.
