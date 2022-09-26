Wheat-D Jeardoe-Summer.jpg

By Danielle Jeardoe, Glen Elder, Kansas.

U.S. wheat growers have a long history of recognizing the value of export market development by supporting the successful public-private partnership with USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service. That is why U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers welcome the introduction of the Cultivating Revitalization by Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports (CREAATE) Act of 2022 in the U.S. Senate.

This legislation, introduced by Senators Tina Smith, MN, Angus King, ME, Joni Ernst, IA, and Chuck Grassley, IA, would double funding for the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program, agricultural export market development programs administered by FAS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.